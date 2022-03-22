Koraput/Nabarangpur: Director General of Police (DGP) Sunil Kumar Bansal Monday visited Maoist-hit districts of Koraput, Nabarangpur and Rayagada. His visit comes at a time when the three Maoist-affected districts are gearing up for the ULB polls.

He also took stock of the Left-wing extremism (LWE) and crime situation in these three districts.

During his visit, the top cop held a meeting with other senior officers and reviewed the preparedness for the ensuing urban local body (ULB) elections in these affected districts.

He was accompanied by Special DGP Special Armed Police (SAP), Director Intelligence, ADGP Law & Order, IGP Operations, IGP Border Security Force (BSF), and DIGP Special Intelligence Wing (SIW).

The ultras have mostly relocated to other places after security forces have established their domination in these three districts, which was once a stronghold of the outlawed CPI-Maoists.

The DGP appreciated the efforts of the security forces, local police and the local police.

“Police, BSF and local people have been working in tandem to bring changes in these districts. The transformation is visible,” the DGP said.

Apart from Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Nabarangpur are some of the worst affected districts in Odisha recording major Maoist-related incidents.

Now, the presence of the forces has inculcated a sense of security among the local population and helped implementation of government’s developmental schemes.

Any other senior officials of the BSF and Odisha police were also present at the meeting.