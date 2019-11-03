Malkangiri: DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma underscored the need for hastening development work in Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district. Sharma was visiting the Moist-hit district Saturday.

He said that special focus will be laid on providing scope and facilities to surrendered Maoists under the rehabilitation policy. Law and order situation of the district will also be given due attention, he added.

“Holistic development has to be taken up in ‘Swabhiman Anchal’ in Malkangiri district,” Sharma said here while briefing reporters at the district police headquarters.

“The issue should not be seen as a military solution but should be dealt in a holistic manner. In Swabhiman Anchal, holistic development has to be taken up. Our approach is a comprehensive development approach in Swabhiman Anchal can bring back normalcy in the area,” said Sharma.

The DGP said for holistic development to take place, anti-Naxal operations have to be intensified to stamp out the outlaws.

Giving an idea about holistic development in Swabhiman Anchal, the DGP said some work has been done while in the coming days, construction of roads in the area has to be expedited and law and order has to be maintained.

Sharma added that he would be visiting Koraput and Malkangiri during this visit. “Basically, I will be taking stock of the functioning of the SP offices, anti-Naxal operations, and the morale of jawans, difficulties faced by them and what more can be done from our side to boost their efficiency levels. I will also try to solve the family-related and welfare-related issues of jawans during this visit. The big thing is we have to ensure inter-departmental coordination between CRPF, BSF, district police and the district administration,” the DGP pointed out.

As for ‘Mo Sarkar’ and 5T initiatives with the officers in the meeting, the DGP said he has called a meeting in this regard.”I have asked all officers in-charge, inspectors, constables of all police stations and reserve line APR force of Malkangiri district for a meeting on Mo Sarkar and 5T.