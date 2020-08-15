Balasore: The IIC of Jaleswar police station Dhaneswar Sahoo in Balasore district has landed in trouble over an audio clip that had gone viral on social media recently.

Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay suspended the IIC Saturday.

Notably, the suspended IIC was heard talking to a brown sugar trader in the alleged audio clip. He had earlier asked for bribe of Rs 5,00,000 from the unidentified drugs mafia through a local lawyer for providing the trader safe haven to carry out illegal activities.

During finalisation of the deal through a local lawyer, the drugs mafia had committed to pay Dhaneswar a sum of Rs 2,00,000 in advance and the remaining Rs 3,00,000 later.

However, as time lapsed thereafter, a conference phone call between the mediating lawyer, IIC Dhaneswar and the drugs mafia went viral. Based on the audio clip, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Ritesh Patnaik had ordered for departmental enquiry.

