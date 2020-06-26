Sundargarh: Odisha police DG Abhay Friday suspended Biramitrapur police station inspector-in-charge (IIC) Anand Chandra Majhi for allegedly raping, impregnating a 13-year-old minor and then forcing her to undergo pregnancy termination.

The minor had come to witness a fair at Biramitrapur which was cancelled owing to the lockdown March 25. She failed to return home and was roaming near the bus stand when a police patrolling team noticed her and brought her to the police station.

The IIC allegedly took the girl to the upper floor and raped her. The police officials dropped the girl at her home the next day. The girl was then regularly called to the police station and raped by the IIC and other police officials for three months.

The girl visited Biramitrapur community health centre (CHC) June 16 after she felt uneasy where her pregnancy was discovered. Coming to know this, the IIC allegedly terminated her pregnancy after influencing the local doctor.

The girl had to be admitted to a hospital in Rourkela under critical condition after the bleeding did not stop.