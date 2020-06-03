Mumbai: The Madhuri Dixit-starrer “Raja” was released 25 years ago June 2, and the actress turned turned nostalgic Tuesday, recalling memories of the film.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the film also featured title role and producer Ashok Thakeria released the romantic drama, which ran for a Golden Jubilee of 50 Weeks at the box office.

“Celebrating #25YearsOfRaja Party popper It brings back so many memories! Thank you @Indra_kumar_9 for giving me this film & it was a delight starring alongside #SanjayKapoor. My humble gratitude to the team for making this film a success & to you all for your constant love over the years,” Madhuri tweeted Tuesday.

The actress shared a shot of the hit dance number “Akhiyaan milaoon kabhi”, featuring her with Sanjay Kapoor. She also posted an image of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations, which had actor Ajay Devgn as a Chief Guest.