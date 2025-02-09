Dhamnagar: A five-day Winter Festival 2025 and Pallishree Mela will begin February 10 at Jaynagar Padia in Dhamnagar block of Bhadrak district. In preparation for the event, the district administration held a press conference at the Dhamnagar block conference hall Saturday at 4pm.

The press meet was chaired by former tehsildar Deepak Kumar Das, with the presence of Sub-Collector Saurabh Chakraborty, BDO Banabihari Dinda, Minister’s representative Ashok Kumar Puhan, MP’s representative Manoj Mallik, and former Zilla Parishad member Ranjita Swain. The festival will feature renowned artists, vocalists, and film stars from across Odisha. Distinguished guests from the state will participate over the five days. The Pallishree Mela will host 30 stalls from within and outside the state and another 30 from the district only.

PNN