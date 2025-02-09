Bhandaripokhari: A sixth-century idol of Lord Vasudeva was discovered Saturday at Malda village under Bhandaripokhari block in Bhadrak district.

According to sources, local resident Jitendra Samal had brought sand for construction work. He noticed an idol inside the sand Friday afternoon and kept it safely at home. Upon receiving the news, INTACH member Bishwambar Raut visited his house. In the presence of Samiti member Aritanjali Samal and scholar Ramachandra Mohanty, the idol was handed over for preservation at the Sholampur Buddhist Monastery Museum.

The idol, made of khondalite stone, stands one foot tall. Renowned archaeologist Dr Sunil Pattnaik stated that it is a rare sixth century artefact. The idol features four arms holding a discus (chakra), mace (gada), water pot (kamandala), and lotus (padma).

PNN