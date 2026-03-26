Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain closed to devotees for five hours Friday for rituals marking the birth of Lord Ram, the temple administration said.

A notification by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) stated: ” Friday, 27th March 2026, Chaitra Shukla Shree Rama Navami tithi, the Shree Rama Janma Niti of the Holy Deities will be performed. Therefore, after the commencement of the Madhyana Bhog offering, public darshan will remain temporarily suspended from 5 pm to 10 pm.”

Renowned Jagannath culture researcher Dr Bhaskar Mishra said the temple observes this unique tradition every Ram Navami, marking the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

According to rituals, Lord Jagannath, considered the mother of all incarnations of Lord Vishnu, is offered a special ‘Jeuta Bhog’ containing raw mango, ayurvedic herbs, and rice Thursday evening, the day before Lord Ram’s birth.

“This special offering is made to Lord Jagannath to alleviate simulated labour pains. Lord Jagannath virtually gives birth to Lord Ram, for which He is fed the Jeuta Bhog,” Mishra said.

According to tradition, the main temple doors remain closed for five hours during the Shree Ram Navami rituals, which are performed by Puja Panda, Mahajan Sevak, Palia Pratihari and Maha Suar servitors.