Bargarh: The world’s largest open-air theatre, Bargarh’s famous Dhanu Jatra, will begin December 24 and continue for 11 days until January 3, 2026. Preparations are underway, including the selection of artistes for key roles, including King Kansa.

At a meeting chaired by District Collector Aditya Goyal, officials decided to make this year’s festival more organised, innovative, and appealing. The meeting, attended by local MLAs and civic leaders, reviewed last year’s budget, crowd control, and safety measures.

Goyal urged collective efforts to preserve the festival’s legacy and grandeur, calling Dhanu Jatra a symbol of Bargarh’s cultural pride. The committee expressed gratitude for the guidance and pledged a dignified and memorable celebration this year.

PNN