Mumbai: Actor Dhanush surprised the attendees at Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer A. R. Rahman’s concert in Mumbai.

The gig, which was a part of Rahman’s ‘The Wonderment Tour’, was held at the DY Patil Stadium in the Nerul area of Navi Mumbai. The event witnessed a spectacular celebration of music, emotion, and unity, registering a massive footfall of over 40,000 attendees.

Held as a marquee event as part of WAVES Summit 2025, the concert proved to be a genre-defying experience that fans are calling a “once-in-a-lifetime moment.”

The evening began with dynamic performances by The Yellow Diary, Anubha Bajaj, and Ridáy, who set the tone with their fresh and much loved songs. Playback singers Sukhwinder Singh, Jonita Gandhi, AR Ameen, and Zanai Bhosle, along with Rahman took over the stage and served a delectable musical treat to the audience.

Ashwwin Mukundan , Project Director reflected on the night, as he said. “This was more than just a concert, it was a celebration of creativity, and the power of music. To see over 40,000 fans experiencing joy and wonder together, was exactly what we hoped to achieve when we began planning this with AR Rahman, Shiamak Davar and our partners”.

Songs like ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Aaye re Toofan’, ‘Jinguchaa’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ were performed at the event. A surprise twist in the night had fans roaring with excitement as Mohit Chauhan and actor-singer Dhanush made unexpected appearances, performing live alongside AR Rahman.

The event was a collaborative vision brought to life by AR Rahman and Percept Live.

From dazzling performances to stellar choreography by the dance Guru Shiamak Davar himself, the Wonderment Tour delivered an unforgettable sensory journey. Music transcended boundaries, led by a Rahman whose genius continues to inspire generations.

IANS