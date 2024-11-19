In a significant move to catalyse youth involvement in environmental protection, Dharitri, one of Odisha’s largest and most influential newspapers, has announced its fourth youth climate conference – ‘Dharitri Youth Conclave.’ The initiative comes at a crucial time when the world faces unprecedented environmental challenges, from global warming to climate change to high levels of pollution.

This year’s conclave, scheduled to be held November 24, brings together youth icons and environmentalists to discuss these issues and probable solutions.

Expert panellists, this year, include youth activist and climate educator Heeta Lakhani.

Born in 1991 and raised in Mumbai, Heeta Lakhani’s path to becoming a prominent climate activist and environmental educator began with a formative experience in her teenage years. When she was 13, she witnessed the uprooting of a healthy coconut tree along Marine Drive as part of a beautification project—a sight that profoundly disturbed her. Her family’s suggestion to become an environmentalist in response to her distress sparked a lifelong commitment to environmental protection and advocacy.

Today, Heeta stands as one of the leading voices for climate awareness, spearheading initiatives aimed at educating and empowering young people across India to take action against the climate crisis.

With a master’s degree in Environmental Studies and Resource Management from TERI University, Heeta entered the climate activism arena with a purpose. Her calling led her to attend the COP21 UN Climate Change Conference in Paris in 2015, where the scale and urgency of global climate discussions left a lasting impact.

Inspired by the experience, Heeta immersed herself in youth-led climate efforts, joining YOUNGO, the official children and youth constituency of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). By 2019, she was elected as the Global Focal Point for YOUNGO. The role meant she was the primary point of contact for other organisations and the 10,000+ members between 2020 and 2021.

Driven by a desire to increase Indian youth participation in global climate advocacy, Heeta founded the ClimAct Initiative in 2022. This nonprofit has since provided climate education and mentorship to young changemakers in India through workshops, school programs, and cultural events. ClimAct’s six-month climate leadership program, active across 14 states, trains young people in climate science, biodiversity, and ecosystem resilience, with a focus on actionable solutions.

Heeta also co-founded the Youth Negotiators Academy in 2022, to promote inclusivity in national delegations by training youth to be effective negotiators in the UN intergovernmental processes.

In addition to her grassroots work, Heeta’s involvement in the Women Climate Collective (WCC) has expanded her advocacy for inclusive climate action. Selected as part of WCC’s 2023 cohort, she collaborated with women climate leaders nationwide, promoting gender-equitable policies within environmental frameworks.

Through her various initiatives, Heeta Lakhani continues to inspire a new generation of climate advocates, emphasising the importance of diverse perspectives in addressing climate challenges. Her work not only empowers youth but also integrates gender considerations into environmental advocacy, reflecting her commitment to intersectional environmentalism as well as her commitment to long-term change.

