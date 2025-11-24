Bhubaneswar: Dharitri, one of Odisha’s most widely read dailies, is hosting the fifth edition of its flagship environment conclave, ‘Dharitri Youth Conclave 2025: Climate Change – Finding Solutions’, Monday at Hotel Swosti Premium, Bhubaneswar.

The conclave comes at a crucial time as the world grapples with an escalating climate crisis. For Odisha, a state highly vulnerable to cyclones, floods, and coastal erosion, the need for collective climate action has never been more urgent.

The event aims to share innovative ideas, enable impactful discussions, and foster collaboration to craft real, actionable solutions to combat climate change. By bringing together young minds in this vibrant forum, the conclave seeks to inspire new approaches and lay the groundwork for future initiatives that can shape environmental policy and action.

Through empowering young changemakers and amplifying local climate efforts, the event underscores Dharitri’s enduring commitment to environmental awareness and community resilience. Follow all the live updates and key highlights here.

Student speakers from various educational institutions share their experiences on environmental conservation

Dharitri Climate Grant 2025: Celebrating Odisha’s Green Leaders

Dharitri Climate Grant 2025 winners pose for a group photograph with dignitaries on stage.

Eco-crusader Bapi Gochhayat gets the Dharitri Climate Grant 2025 for his relentless efforts to keep the Paradip coast and surrounding areas free of plastic.

Deepa Rani Nayak of Malkangiri wins Dharitri Climate Grant 2025 for her dedicated work in conserving sparrows and other birds, planting trees, promoting recycling, and inspiring communities in the district to reduce plastic use.

‘Sabuja Sankalp’ organisation receives the Dharitri Climate Grant 2025 for its work in environmental conservation.

‘Bikash Saathi’ organisation receives the Dharitri Climate Grant 2025 for its remarkable work in wildlife conservation and supporting forest-dependent communities.

Coastal Conservationist and Jury member Soumya Ranjan Biswal felicitated at the conclave

Padma Shri awardee Chami Murmu addresses gathering

In her address, Padma Shri awardee Chami Murmu shared the inspiring story of her early struggle for environmental protection. She recounted how she began by visiting villages and encouraging people to plant trees. Determined to create change, she and a few young women approached the Forest Department and received training, starting their work by setting up nurseries.

She later formed the NGO Sahayogi Mahila, leased land, and began large-scale tree plantation efforts. Their dedication grew stronger when the group partnered with NABARD and opened a bank account—an initiative that motivated more women to join. Over time, the group expanded to 2,800 members. Her consistent grassroots efforts earned her the Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2019 and, eventually, the Padma Shri in 2024.

Chami Murmu receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Environmental activist Padma Shri Chami Murmu receives the Lifetime Achievement Award at Dharitri Youth Conclave 2025 for her leadership in reviving forests, empowering thousands of women, and promoting water conservation across Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district

Expert panel assembles on dais to discuss ‘Climate Change: Finding Solutions’

Moderator Arun Krishnamurthy, environmentalist and founder of the EFI, joins panelists Kartik Shanker, ecologist and founder trustee of Dakshin Foundation; Meet Sijariya, VC, Partnerships and Stakeholders at CYCN; Dr. Debabrata Swain, former PCCF and Lokayukta Odisha member; and Adyasha Satpathy, CEO of Dharitri and Orissa POST, for a panel discussion on ‘Climate Change: Finding Solutions’.

Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor Tathagata Satpathy calls on youth to act for environment

Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor Tathagata Satpathy praised all three guests, saying their heartfelt words were a gift for which the organisation has no measure of gratitude.

Andrew Fleming highlighted that the world is facing a severe environmental crisis, while Purnima Devi outlined the pathways and solutions needed to address it. He further noted that, through the efforts of CEO Adyasha Satpathy, Dharitri and Orissa POST have taken climate action beyond Bhubaneswar, reaching villages and communities across Odisha.

Satpathy emphasised that meaningful change is possible if every individual chooses to act. Dharitri and Orissa POST remain committed to driving climate action and strengthening awareness at every level.

He reminded the audience that while we leave this world empty-handed, we must protect the environment for future generations. The mission to build a clean, green planet will continue with even greater dedication.

He also urged the youth to take responsibility for the environment, step away from mobile distractions, and cultivate the habit of reading newspapers to stay informed and engaged.

Chief Guest Dr. Purnima Devi Barman talks about ‘Hargila Army’

Chief Guest Dr. Purnima Devi Barman, an exceptional biologist and conservationist from Assam, says the Hargila (greater adjutant stork), once considered a bad omen, has become a powerful symbol of cultural pride. Her “Hargila Army” of 20,000+ women safeguards nesting trees, restores wetland habitats, and weaves conservation into community life. She highlighted that through these community efforts, the bird has been downlisted from endangered to near-threatened.

Chief Speaker Sunita Narain urges collective action

Padma Shri recipient and Down to Earth Editor Sunita Narain greeted the Dharitri and Orissa POST team and delivered a powerful message on the urgency of environmental action. She said the world is facing a crisis of its own making. The solutions must come from collective responsibility. “Our current model of development is only deepening the crisis and creating greater environmental challenges,” she said, noting that while the Western world has found small fixes, it is still far behind the scale of the problem.

Narain stressed that the right to clean air must be a fundamental right for every citizen. She warned that by 2030 the world will be on track for a 1.5°C temperature rise, and individual measures like walking, using buses or reducing coal consumption, though important, cannot solve the problem unless systems are redesigned to prioritise people, not vehicles.

Calling for inclusive growth, she praised the youth of Odisha, saying they hold a unique advantage in shaping a sustainable future. Highlighting the importance of soil health, she urged farmers to grow multiple crops, which she said benefits both human gut health and soil quality. She also emphasised the need to treat human waste as a resource.

Narain added that India must build a wood-based, nature-positive economy by sustainably harvesting natural resources and converting them into useful products. She called for economic resilience to counter threats to growth, survival and livelihoods, adding that development models must differ across regions based on their ecological realities. She concluded by saying that thinking differently can solve much of the crisis, and India must act now to build a greener future.

Special Guest of Honour Dr. Andrew Fleming highlights youth leadership

Special Guest of Honour Dr. Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner for East and Northeast India, highlighted that today’s youth are the most influential generation in human history. He noted that while they inherit significant climate challenges and other pressing issues, young people consistently demonstrate clarity, purpose, and a strong commitment to action, which offers hope for the future. He added that Odisha experiences the impacts of climate change more acutely than most regions but is also recognized globally for its resilience and adaptive capacity. Fleming also lauded Dharitri and Orissa POST for their efforts in fighting climate change.

Dharitri and Orissa POST CEO Adyasha Satpathy delivers welcome address

Dharitri and Orissa POST CEO Adyasha Satpathy said she was glad to join environmentalists from across the state. Highlighting the impact of the Dharitri Climate Grant, she said the initiative was launched to support grassroots climate leaders and give them the recognition they deserve in their villages and communities. “Through this grant, young environmentalists are not only gaining visibility but also accessing more resources,” she said, adding that the state is now witnessing the beginning of a growing climate movement.

‘Dharitri Youth Conclave 2025: Climate Change – Finding Solutions’ officially begins

Dignitaries light the lamp, and ‘Dharitri Youth Conclave 2025: Climate Change – Finding Solutions’ officially begins

Guests start arriving at the venue

Dharitri and Orissa POST Editor Tathagata Satpathy and CEO Adyasha Satpathy welcomed Guest of Honour Dr. Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner for East and Northeast India, at the Dharitri Youth Conclave 2025.

Registrations open for Dharitri Youth Conclave 2025

Registrations are underway for the 5th edition of the Dharitri Youth Conclave 2025, continuing its four-year effort to highlight critical environmental issues.