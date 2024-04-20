New Delhi: Union Education Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday met Agniveer aspirants in Odisha’s Sambalpur from where he is contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

Pradhan said he spent the morning with the aspirants enquiring about their preparations and motivated them.

समर शेष है, भारत माँ के अग्निवीर।

लक्ष्य शेष है, राष्ट्र गौरव हो ध्येय तुम्हारा,भारत माँ के विजयशील।। A morning well-spent with #Agniveer aspirants in Sambalpur. pic.twitter.com/sQTRrPZar2 — Dharmendra Pradhan (मोदी का परिवार) (@dpradhanbjp) April 20, 2024

“A morning well spent with #Agniveer aspirants in Sambalpur,” Pradhan wrote on X sharing a video from his meeting with the youngsters.

He also took a scooter ride after he met with aspiring Agniveers.

The two-time Rajya Sabha is seeking a return to the Lower House of Parliament with the BJP fielding him from Sambalpur in his home state. He had made his Lok Sabha debut in 2004 from Deogarh in Odisha.

PTI