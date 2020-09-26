Bhubaneswar: The ‘light and sound’ show at Shanti Stupa (Peace Pagoda) atop Dhauli hill on the outskirts of this city will be held Sunday to celebrate World Tourism Day. This is the first time that show is being conducted since it was closed down in March because of restrictions due to COVID-19.

Also read: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in Ganjam truck accident

Some special programmes will be organised on this occasion, OTDC officials informed. However, OTDC is yet to announce whether tourists will be allowed to view the spectacular light and sound show.

A felicitation programme will also be conducted at 8am Sunday. Strict social distancing norms will be adhered to during the programme. The light and sound show will be held Sunday evening with a small gathering, sources said.

Notably, the light and sound show has been closed since March this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. The show was launched August 15, 2015 at the Shanti Stupa. The programme was launched in joint collaboration of both the state and central governments at an investment of over Rs 6.5 crore.

The initiative has fetched much appreciation from visitors all over the world. In the 35 minutes show presented in three languages (English, Hindi and Odia), audiences witness stories glorifying the Kalinga empire, feuds within the Mauryan empire, King Ashoka’s rise to power and his epic transformation from Chandashoka to Dharmashoka.

The show also depicts the gruesome Kalinga War and its morbid aftermath as well as King Ashoka’s remorse at the massive bloodbath. It ends with Ashoka renouncing violence, embracing Buddhism and propagating the religion from Kalinga to the rest of the world.

PNN