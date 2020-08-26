Dhenkanal: A prominent shaivaite temple, Chandrasekhar Mahadev shrine at Kapilash in Dhenkanal district, has started tilting towards a ladder way consisting of 1352 steps meant for accessing it atop hill.

The district administration expressed its deep concern over this delicate issue at a meeting pertaining to the development of the temple Tuesday afternoon. The Shaiva Peetha could suffer serious consequences in days ahead if not taken care of in time.

Also read: Rs 1 crore allotted for development of Chandrasekhar temple at Kapilash

It was decided that the matter will be intimated to Archeological Survey of India (ASI) authorities soon. A grant of Rs 1 crore which was earlier sanctioned by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik would be utilised for the beautification and development of Kapilash temple.

ASI authorities will be asked to construct concrete walls near the shrine as a supportive measure. In addition to the above, the sanctioned grant will be utilised for electrification of Barabanka ghat road, completion of a drinking water project, construction of a water tank with a capacity of 2,00,000 litres and erection of 20 toilets at the foothill for tourists including railings alongside the 1,352 steps.

A Yatri Nivas will be constructed near Kapilash zoo which would accommodate at least 300 devotees and visitors. More funds could be needed for the development and beautification purpose which will be borne by endowment department, official sources informed.

A meeting of the endowment advisory committee in this regard was conducted at Sadbhavna hall of Dhenkanal collectorate in the presence of local MLA Sudhir Kumar Samal and was chaired by Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera.

ASI officials will be asked to attend the next meeting scheduled for the second week of September, Behera expressed.

Dhenkanal endowment officer and Sadar Sub-Collector Saphalya Mandit Pradhan, divisional forest officer Prakashchand Gugnani and project director DRDA Narottam Behera among other senior officials participated in the discussion.

PNN