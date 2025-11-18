Dhenkanal: Normal life came to a halt Monday following a 12-hour Dhenkanal bandh in protest against alleged arbitrary actions and exploitation by private power distribution firm Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL).

The bandh was called by the Electricity Consumers’ Action Committee (ECAC) and supported by the District Bar Association, which spearheaded the agitation.

The shutdown brought normal life to a halt. Roads, including National Highway 55 and several major intersections, were blocked. Train services were disrupted as protesters staged a rail roko at the Dhenkanal railway station from around 6:30am. Government and private offices, courts, banks and business establishments remained closed throughout the day.

Protesters set up blockades at several major points along NH-55, including Korian bypass, Tarini Chhak, Kantanali bypass, Mahishapat bypass and Kathagada bypass, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on the highway. Within the town, several internal roads and lanes — from Bajichowk onward — were also obstructed.

Shops, markets and commercial establishments remained shut, and court proceedings were suspended. Around 10:30am, protesters took out a peaceful rally from Durga Market Court Square, marched through various parts of the town and reached Bajichowk before returning through the areas under the major markets. Demonstrators raised slogans against TPCODL during the procession.