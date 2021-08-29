Dhenkanal: August 29 is celebrated as National Sports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. On this occasion, Dhenkanal district automatically comes to one’s mind as the district used to be the epicentre of hockey in Odisha. At one point, players and coaches from this district made a name for themselves at national level games.

With the passage of time, the sport in the district got short shrift, putting an end to the continuous process of producing hockey talents.

In the industry-rich Dhenkanal district, in recent years nothing has been done to develop infrastructure essential for the sport. Lack of encouragement, ancillary facilities, financial assistance and shortage of equipment are jointly responsible for the sport’s present poor state, local sportspersons alleged.

For sports personalities in the district, it is a matter of great concern that the district doesn’t have a good field for carrying out hockey practice. Months ago, Naval Tata Hockey centre was established but there is hardly any plan for the development of the sport in the region.

Some sports personalities alleged that while sports such as badminton, lawn tennis etc are given preference at the sports hub, hockey gets a stepmotherly treatment.

Three hockey talents from the district have been engaged as coaches in Ranchi, Rourkela and Sundargarh towns. At the same time, senior coach Giridhari Samal, who earned name and fame at the national level, is living a miserable life at Chandrasekharpur under Gandia block.

At a time when the state government is earning accolades for sponsoring Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey teams with the Men’s team ending a 41-year medal drought, the same government not providing any assistance to a reputed hockey player has shocked many. He should have been appointed as an advisor, locals opined.

However, all these negativities have little impact on 50 young boys and girls of Jankhira village under Sadar block. Setting a goal to keep the sport alive in the district, they continue their practice in a field without AstroTurf. But, the fear of getting hurt is always there. Hockey lovers, sports personalities and coaches urged the government to provide facilities to revive the district’s lost glory.

“Once upon a time, Dhenkanal district was synonymous with hockey. Four talents from this district have earned name and fame as coaches at national and international levels. But for the development of the sport in such a district, nothing has been done. The district even does not have a good field for practice,” observed Premananda Bihari, a sportsperson.

“The success of Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey teams in recently concluded Olympics has left the young hockey players an encouraged lot. As many as 15 girls and 35 boys are being given training at Jankhira village. A female player who represented the Odisha school hockey team at national level has won a bronze medal. If facilities are provided to these young players, more talents will emerge; there are no two ways about it,” said Babula Prasad Mohanty, a coach.

Expressing her concern, Preetimayee Khuntia, a player, said the hockey players in the district badly need an AstroTurf field for practice. Besides, providing sticks, jerseys, training and regular encouragement would go a long way to motivate the players.

Womens’ hockey coach Sasmita Mohanty said youngsters in rural areas do have a weakness towards hockey. So, if training is given to them from the school level by coaches, our state would have more talents.

When contacted, district sports officer Pradeep Kumar Mohanty said there is a plan to set up a state-level hockey association. Similarly, there will be district-level associations. “For the practice of players, a field at the sports hub near Nua Pokhari is getting ready. These apart, efforts are on for an AstroTurf field,” he added.

