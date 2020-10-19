Dhenkanal: Eighteen days after a COVID-19 patient went missing in Dhenkanal district, family members of the patient were Saturday informed that the man had died and that his cremation had also been conducted.

The family accused the administration of gross negligence over the issue.

According to family sources, after testing positive for COVID-19, Duryodhan Behera was admitted to the COVID Care Centre in Dhenkanal town September 29. His son Pradipta Behera visited the centre the next day to give him some daily need articles. He received the shock of his life when he was told that his father had been shifted to a COVID-19 hospital in Cuttack.

Pradipta ran from pillar to post to collect information about his father. He visited all Cuttack based COVID-19 hospital October 1 where the authorities denied about receiving any such patient.

With no option left, he contacted Dhenkanal Collector who advised him to meet the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO). Following his advice, he met CDMO Sujatarani Mishra who asked him to visit SCB COVID-19 hospital in Cuttack, again.

Several days later, when the entire family was in distress, Pradipta received a call on his mobile phone from Dhenkanal town police at about 10pm Saturday and was informed that his father passed away at SCB COVID-19 hospital.

Pradipta visited the SCB COVID-19 hospital Sunday morning where Mangalabag police showed him a photograph of his father.

According to sources, Duryodhan had died September 30 in Cuttack- a day after being admitted to Dhenkanal COVID Care Centre. With the deceased not being identified, the Mangalabag police registered a case and 72 hours after the death, handed the body over to the municipality. The civic body staff cremated the body.

Pradipta has demanded action against the CDMO and the COVID Care Centre in Dhenkanal town accusing them of gross negligence in the matter.

