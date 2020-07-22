Dhenkanal: The government college in Dhenkanal town has retained its autonomous status till 2023, principal of the college, Rashmi Mishra informed Wednesday. In a separate development, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) have awarded the institution B++ grade till 2021.

The Dhenkanal Autonomous College has post-graduation (PG) courses in History, Commerce and Botany. A proposal has been sent to the Higher Education Department to start PG courses in subjects like Chemistry, Sanskrit and Odia.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has put an end to confusions lingering in the last few years regarding the autonomous status of the college. Local residents, students and parents have welcomed the step of the Commission to extend the autonomous status of the college till 2023.

Prior to the renewal of the status, a peer team of UGC had visited the college and inspected the infrastructure and other facilities in the college November 2018. However, in a surprising development a circular issued in August 2018 stating that the UGC had withdrawn the autonomous status of the institution.

The decision had triggered resentment across Dhenkanal district. Local students had staged agitations and blocked roads. Leaders of various political parties, representatives of the people and even the Higher Education Minister had written letters to UGC and the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry to restore the autonomous status of the college.

The Government College here was established in 1959 and was awarded autonomous status in 2002. Presently, over 1,800 Plus-III and PG students are studying in this college. The college also imparts education in management as well as self-financing courses.

