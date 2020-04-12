Rasol: A man was trampled to death Sunday by an elephant in a forest under Khaliburei section of Hindol range in Dhenkanal district. The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Samal of Govindpur village. He is survived by his wife, an eight-year-old daughter and a five-year-old differently-abled son.

On being informed, Rasol police and forest department officials reached the spot. While the police sent the body to the hospital for post-mortem, Hindol ranger Harmohan Nayak handed over a cheque of Rs 4,000 to the deceased’s wife. Nayak also said the bereaved family will be entitled for government compensation of Rs4lakh once proper documents are submitted.

According to the villagers, Pankaj went out of his house early in the morning and was going to his farm when he was suddenly attacked by the elephant. The pachyderm came out of nowhere, caught Pankaj with the help of its trunk and then trampled him to death.

PNN