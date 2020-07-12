Dhenkanal: Double laning of college bypass-bus stand road which was proposed in Dhenkanal town still awaits the state government approval since February this year.

It is said that, the road improvisation proposal has suffered red-tape, following the COVID-19 outbreak across the state. Long awaited project with an estimated cost of Rs 8,00,00,000 was halted amid administrative impasse, some local residents alleged.

Dhenkanal Public Works Department had chalked out plans to develop a 3.5km-long stretch of this road from the college bypass up to town bus stand, passing through the Kunjakanta-Gudianali stretch.

In order to facilitate better road connectivity and to eradicate traffic congestion in the area, it was planned to construct road dividers along the proposed road. The double-lane road would have resolved traffic snarls to a large extent, some local intelligentsia opined.

On being contacted, Dhenkanal works Department executive engineer said, “I anticipate that the proposal would get government nod, after COVID-19 outbreak comes under control. However, the road construct work could begin soon after getting approval”.

