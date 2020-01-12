Mumbai: It is a well known fact that Mahendra Singh Dhoni was dating Chennai-based actress Lakshmi Rai, though Rai is learnt to have taken a conscious decision to stick to the clichéd and boring ‘We are good friends’ line.

Rai’s family is originally from Mangalore and the actress was earlier linked with Dhoni’s colleague, bowler Sreesanth.

The fact that they are dating came to light when Dhoni told his parents that he was flying to Bangalore for a meeting when he actually flew to Chennai to see Lakshmi. This was on the eve of the India-England Test series.

A close friend of the cricketer says, “They are dating. Dhoni has flown to Chennai at least four times in the last 45 days to see her. Last time he took a day out of his ‘rest days’ in Ranchi just to meet her and have dinner with her. Now if you don’t call that love, what is?”

Apparently Dhoni and Lakshmi met at party organised in Chennai to celebrate the win of Dhoni’s team at an IPL match. Lakshmi was a special invitee there. They met, chatted, and were soon on the dance floor. This is how, Dhoni’s friends say, his whirlwind romance with the actress began.