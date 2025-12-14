New Delhi: Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, has stormed past the Rs 300 crore nett mark at the box office, underlining the film’s strong theatrical pull and sustained audience interest.

Directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, the film released in theatres December 5 and also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi.

It has been produced by Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Production banner shared the box office numbers on its official Instagram handle Sunday. The post comprised the film’s poster with the box office numbers written over it.

The total collection of the film stands at Rs 306.40 crore nett.

“Rewriting history with the highest second Saturday record of all time! Book your tickets now. Link in bio. #Dhurandhar Roaring In Cinemas Worldwide,” read the caption.

The film revolves around an underworld saga following a network of criminals, informants and operatives whose lives intersect, navigating covert operations, espionage and betrayals.

Industry observers attribute the film’s success to a mix of factors — a gripping underworld narrative, Aditya Dhar’s proven track record with high-octane storytelling, and Ranveer Singh’s commanding screen presence. Strong word-of-mouth, repeat audience footfalls and the film’s appeal across mass and multiplex circuits have also played a key role in sustaining its box office momentum.

PNN & Agencies