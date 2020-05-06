Mumbai: Singer Dhvani Bhanushalis single “Vaaste” has been named the top song of 2019 by International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), an organisation that represents the recorded music industry worldwide.

Dhvani’s voice is well complemented by the vocals of Nikhil D’Souza in the song.

“I don’t think it has sunk in yet. Ever since ‘Vaaste’ released in April 2019, I continue to be overwhelmed by the immense love people have given it. The messages that I am still getting of how people are enjoying the song, the lyrics, the video, are mind-blowing. I wanted to reach out to people but I never thought that we would come this far,” said Dhwani.

“To be named as the top song of last year, especially since we had such amazing music come out from so many different platforms and genres, is an honour and achievement that I cherish. I promise my fans that I will work even harder now to make sure I keep making them happy with my music,” she added.

Dhvani recently released the song “Jeetenge Hum”, which she shot at home with her father Vinod Bhanushali. The song is dedicated to those who are helping people to fight against the global pandemic.