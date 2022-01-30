Jharsuguda: A youth died while over 25 persons were critically affected by diarrhoea that broke out at Kuhakunda village under Lakhanpur block in Jharsuguda district on the fringes of Chhattisgarh, Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Umesh Goud, 22. All the critical people have been admitted to various healthcare facilities including VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), nursing homes, Lakhanpur CHC and Kanaktora PHC.

The outbreak of the disease has spread panic among the residents.

On being informed, a team of doctors led by chief district medical officer (CDMO) Dr Dolamani Patel and medical officer Dr Baikunthanath Kashyap of Lakhanpur CHC rushed to the village and started treatment of the affected persons.

The district health department is holding special camps and distributing ORS, halogen tablets and medicines to the villagers.

The health officials also advised the people to keep their houses and surroundings clean and to spray bleaching powder in wells and drains to check spread of further infection.

Apprehending contamination of water sources, officials of rural water supply and sanitation deparment are providing drinking water in tankers to the villagers.

A medical team was sent to the village to find out the exact cause behind the deteriorating health of the villagers, the CDMO said.

PNN