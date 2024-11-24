He has coordinated disaster response initiatives for more than 20 calamities, spanning 11 Indian states, including several cyclones, Wayanad landslide, Sikkim glacial lake outburst flood and the Odisha train tragedy. Meet Dibyakanta Nayak, a seasoned disaster management professional and environmental advocate, who will join the Dharitri Youth Conclave 2024 in Bhubaneswar November 24 as a panellist.

Currently serving as the Team Lead for Disaster Management at Reliance Foundation, Nayak plays a pivotal role in disaster response and resilience-building programs. His work involves collaborating with grassroots NGOs, civil society organisations, youth networks, and government bodies to provide swift and effective relief to vulnerable communities.

Nayak’s expertise in disaster management is rooted in over a decade of hands-on experience in states including Odisha, Assam, Sikkim, Bihar, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. He has been instrumental in mobilising communities during some of India’s most devastating cyclones, including Dana, Fani, Amphan, Yaas, Asani, Jawad, and Gulab.

His leadership extends beyond emergency response to building long-term resilience in disaster-prone areas, particularly in Odisha – his home state.

A passionate advocate for environmental conservation, Nayak has spearheaded community-led initiatives for mangrove preservation in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, and Ganjam districts. By engaging local residents, youth, and panchayat members, he has fostered awareness about the critical role mangroves play in mitigating the impact of climate change and coastal disasters.

Hailing from a coastal village in Bhadrak district, Nayak’s educational credentials include an MBA in Rural Management from KIIT University and a Master’s degree in Commerce from Utkal University. Combining academic rigour with field expertise, Nayak has emerged as a leading voice in disaster management and climate resilience. His efforts have also focused on youth-led initiatives, empowering young individuals to actively participate in protecting their environments.

As Odisha grapples with the twin challenges of climate change and disaster vulnerability, Nayak’s insights will be a vital addition to the discussions on ‘Climate Change: Building Resilience’ at the Dharitri Youth Conclave 2024.

