Sonepur: Vigilance sleuths nabbed Bipin Kumar Dehuri, the general manager of District Industries Centre, here on charge of accepting a bribe of Rs 500 in lieu of sanctioning a loan under the Centre-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Srujan Karyakram (PMEGP), Saturday.

Later, the sleuths conducted raids in his office, rented house at Press Colony in the town and parental house at Jayrampur village of Bhograi block in Balasore district. He was arrested and produced in the Bolangir Vigilance Court. Three teams of Vigilance department from Subarnapur, Bargarh and Balasore participated in this raid. A case 32/24 was registered by the Vigilance department in Sambalpur.

Also Read | CBI court grants bail to 3 arrested in Odisha bribery case

Vigilance sources said Sunil Mishra of Tarava area in the district had applied for a loan from the bank under PMEGP scheme. The loan application was to be sent to the bank by GM Dehuri for sanction of the loan. However, he kept dilly-dallying and demanded Rs 5,000 as a bribe to get the work done. Left with no option, Sunil lodged a complaint at the Vigilance office in Subarnapur. A plan was hatched and Dehuri was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe in his office chamber. An amount of Rs 5,000 comprising 10 currency notes of Rs 500 denomination was seized from his possession.