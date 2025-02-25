Mumbai: Soldier actress Preity Zinta has been away from the film industry for several years, focusing on her business ventures, social media engagements, and earnings from the Indian Premier League (IPL). She married Los Angeles-based finance analyst Gene Goodenough in 2016 and moved to the U.S., though she frequently visits India.

Recently, reports surfaced that Zinta had a loan with the now-defunct New India Co-operative Bank, which has been banned by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). According to allegations, the struggling bank waived off her loan of Rs 18 crore. However, Zinta strongly denied these claims, calling out Kerala Congress for spreading misinformation.

Kerala Congress posted on X, alleging, “She gave her social media accounts to BJP and got Rs 18 Cr written off, and the bank collapsed last week. Depositors are on the streets for their money.”

Zinta responded firmly, saying, “No, I operate my social media accounts myself, and shame on you for promoting FAKE NEWS! No one wrote off anything or any loan for me. I’m shocked that a political party or their representative is spreading fake news, indulging in vile gossip, and using my name and images for clickbait. For the record, a loan was taken and FULLY PAID BACK—over 10 years ago. Hope this clarifies things to prevent future misunderstandings.”

The actress had previously addressed the matter, clarifying that she had an overdraft facility with New India Co-operative Bank more than 12 years ago. She stated that she had fully repaid the outstanding amount over a decade ago and closed the account.

Following her statement, Congress responded, thanking Zinta for her clarification and stating that they were willing to “accept mistakes” if any were made.

Meanwhile, the New India Co-operative Bank has been in the spotlight after the RBI imposed a six-month restriction on deposit withdrawals and halted the issuance of new loans.