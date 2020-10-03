Actress Sara Ali Khan often shares sneak peeks into her personal life on social media.

Recently, an old interview of Sara surfaced online in which the actress shared a very funny anecdote about being mistaken for a beggar on the streets.

When Sara was a child, during a family outing with father Saif Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh, a very funny incident took place. When Saif and Amrita went inside a shop, Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan were wating outside with their domestic help.

This is what unfolded according to Sara: “I was outside with my brother, who was in a pram, and we were with our help. It was the three of us outside. I started dancing. People stopped to give money because they thought I was begging. I kept it. I realised, ‘Paise mil rahe hai, kuch bhi kar lo, karte raho (I’m getting money for doing anything, so I might as well keep at it)!’ I started dancing more and more.”

When Saif and Amrita came out of the shop, their domestic help informed them that several passers by found Sara to be too cute and gave her money.

“My mother was like, ‘Cute nahi, yeh bhikharan lagi, isliye paise de diye (They did not find her cute, they thought she was a beggar, which is why they gave her money)!’,” Sara laughed.

Meanwhile, Sara is embroiled in the controversy surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The NCB called Sara for questioning after a WhatsApp chat linked to her surfaced. During her interrogation, apart from drugs, she also made a lot of revelations about her relationship with Sushant.

NCB questioned Sara for hours on the drugs angle related to the Sushant. During this time, she also admitted that she was dating Sushant and also revealed why she had a breakup with the late actor. According to reports, the actress said that Sushant was not loyal to her in the relationship.

PNN