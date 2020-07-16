Mumbai: Government has instructed people to use face mask, maintain social distancing, and wash hands to limit the spread of the COVID-19.

Some state governments have even ordered fines if they step out of the house without wearing mask.

Meanwhile, Hindi film actress Sonakshi Sinha has shared a video of her mask collection

Apart from acting in films, stars are also in the news due to their fashion and style. Sonakshi has revealed her incredible collection of masks. She has shared a video of on her official Instagram account.

In the video, Sonakshi is seen wearing 12 or a dozen different types of designs and face masks. While sharing this video, the actress wrote, “Mask ON. Corona OFF! #putyourmaskon #staysafe Also showing off my mask collection… a collection I thought id NEVER have!!!!”

The video of Sonakshi’s collection of masks has gone viral on social media.

Sonakshi is one of the actresses who stays active on social media. She often gives her opinion on many issues because of which she often faces trolls. She was in the news recently for deleting her Twitter account due to excessive trolling.