Mumbai: Days have passed since the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput but still no one is able to forget him. Sushant’s fans are fondly remembering him and are giving tributes to the late actor in various ways.

But one particular fan outdid everyone else by buying a star in his name.

Sushant was very fond of space, galaxy, moon and stars. It is said that he also bought a plot on the moon and also bought a telescope worth Rs 55 lakh to gaze into space.

The fan, who goes by the name of Rekha, revealed the certificate of registration via her twitter account.

"Sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus i found it quite fitting to name one after him. I shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful and profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest!

According to the certificate shared by this fan, the star of RA.22.121 position has been named Sushant Singh Rajput. The tweet is going viral on social media.

Sushant died of suicide February 14 at his Mumbai home. There is no information about why Sushant took this step. But it is being said that he was in depression for some time. The police is investigating the entire case and have recorded several statements including that of his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

His last film Dil Bechara will release July 24, 2020. The trailer will be out July 6, 2020.

