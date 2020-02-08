Daringbadi: Believe it or not, a diesel-like fuel has been oozing out from the hollow of a stone in Ladapanga village here in Kandhamal district from Saturday morning.

According to some villagers who first discovered the fuel, they had gone to a pit near the said stone located in a farmland. Then they could smell something smelling like diesel. It was when they were confirmed that the diesel-like smell was emitting from the pit, they carried out certain process and knew that it was nothing but diesel.

As the news broke, hundreds of people along with containers made a bee line at the spot to collect the fuel. The situation came to such a pass that Daringbadi inspector-in-charge Koushik Majhi along with a team had to rush to the spot. At the time of filing this report, the cops were having a tough time in controlling the crowd at the spot.

Daitari Padra, the owner of the farmland, said the paddy saplings he had raised were all destroyed because of the crowd.

According to a theory doing the rounds here, there is a petrol pump located about four hundred metres away from the spot where the diesel-like fuel is oozing. There might be a leakage in the tank at the petrol pump and the fuel might have seeped through the soil, leading to the incident.

However, owner of the petrol pump Anup Kumar Sahu refuted it, saying the quantity of petrol and diesel in stock at his petrol pump does agree with the records maintained daily at the petrol pump.

PNN