New Delhi: The auto fuel seems to have switched sides over revision in rates with diesel prices now beginning to fall while petrol holding steady. The oil marketing companies (OMCs) Saturday reduced the pump price of diesel across the country, the second such downward revision this week.

In the national capital, diesel prices have fallen by 13 paise per litre on Saturday, bringing down the transport fuel price to Rs 73.27 a litre. The price of diesel also fell on Thursday by 16 paise per litre.

While diesel prices have fallen, OMCs have kept the petrol prices steady. The fuel prices have remained at the same level so far this month. But petrol prices have been rising regularly since August 16, when it stood at Rs 80.57 a litre in Delhi.

The price of fuel may remain steady or fall in coming days as global crude prices have shown some indication of softening over expectation of a prolonged demand squeeze over Covid-19 disruptions.