Buguda: Two separate test reports of a man on COVID-19 infection have sparked consternation among the residents here in Ganjam district, Saturday.

Reports said Brahmachari Bisoyi, residing on Main Road in Buguda, got himself tested for coronavirus after he suffered from bouts of fever. He visited the testing centre at Buguda People’s College and got himself tested for the virus July 16.

The next day he visited Bhubaneswar and got himself tested for the virus at KIMS hospital after his fever failed to recede.

However, he was surprised after he received two different test reports Saturday. In the reports he received at Buguda he was pronounced positive while the report received from KIMS hospital declared him negative. This has sparked surprise among residents and has sent chatters abuzz in the area.

Meanwhile, the number of positive patients reached 355 after 44 persons were identified as positive Saturday. Among them, 186 persons have recovered while four of them died of the disease.