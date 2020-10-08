Jharsuguda: Physical disabilities have never been able to stop 29-year-old girl Nuadei Khadia of Kuremal village of Samarbaga panchayat under Lakhanpur block in Jharsuguda district from fulfilling her goals. Nuadei is severely handicapped and has to depend on a tri-cycle for her mobility. However, this handicap has failed to stop her from commuting a distance of two kilometres every day to impart education to poor rural children, along with necessary teaching aids. She teaches close to 40 kids at a semi-constructed building of a local villager, from 8.00am to noon every day.

Also read: Commissionerate Police to divert traffic at Kuakhai, Kathajodi bridges in Twin City

“I have been teaching poor children, as they are deprived of online facilities. I do not want them to lag behind well-to-do students. These children also have the basic right to education,” said Nuadei.

She however, faces problems on a daily basis as her classroom lacks a blackboard and chalks. That is because there is no place to hang a blackboard.

“We were unable to learn anything during lockdown as we do not have mobile phones. It was she who helped us in continuing our education. If she hadn’t done that we would have been in trouble,” Tapaswini Khadia, a student said.

Villagers also lauded the efforts of Nuadei. “Our children were sitting idle during the lockdown period. We realised that Nuadei is eager to teach the kids. So we provided her with a place,” said Sati Khadia, a local resident. “Our children have learnt a lot from her,” she added.

Nuadei lost her mother six years ago, in an elephant attack. She has to care for her aged father, widowed sister-in-law and a nephew. In spite of all the hardships she fulfils her responsibilities to the core.

PNN