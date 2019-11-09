Nayagarh: As part of the Mo School campaign, a science lab and a digital classroom were inaugurated at Janasakti Nodal High school under Nuagaon block of Nayagarh district by Nayagarh collector Poma Tudu Friday.

In the ceremony, Tudu explained about the importance of the digital medium of education that contributes to the teaching-learning process. The students find it motivating and it leads to the faster understanding of concepts and skills, Tudu said.

“Collaborative actions and cooperation among students can also be encouraged through certain digital learning process. The science lab makes learning process of students easier,” she added.

It may be mentioned here that the usage of internet and mobiles have increased dramatically in rural areas fueling the growth of digital classrooms. Digital learning is gaining popularity and is not just restricted to cities and metros these days. With Mo School campaign, it is fast expanding into smaller towns and rural villages as well.

PNN