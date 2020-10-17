Mumbai: Actress Sanjana Sanghi Saturday shared a simple mantra of life that she follows with fans and followers on social media.

“Life ka funda simple hai. Live and Let Live,” she wrote on Instagram, tagging her post as #Land.

Along with her assertion, Sanjana shared three mid-shot images where she strikes a candid pose in a green T-shirt and chunky hoop earrings with minimal make-up.

Sanjana was recently seen opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the late actor’s last release, “Dil Bechara”. Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit “The Fault In Our Stars”, which is based on John Green’s 2012 bestseller of the same name.

The actress had earlier made an appearance in the 2017 film “Fukrey Returns”, as Katty.