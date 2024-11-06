Hatadihi: Decline in elephant population in Hadagarh elephant sanctuary has sparked concern among nature lovers and environmentalists, a report said. Located in Hatadihi block of Keonjhar district, the Hadagarh elephant Sanctuary, spread over 91.89 sqkm, got official recognition in 1978. Forest department records show that approximately 4,898 people from 868 families reside in 12 villages – Ratnamara, Daliki, Pitanau, Sajanapal, Junapasi, Saramundi, Malipasi, Balipal, Mayura, Raighati, Bhanra, and Siadimalia – within the sanctuary limits, indicating human-animal conflict. Elephant census data reveals a gradual decline in their population over recent years. In 2012, there were 26 elephants which reduced to 25 in 2015 and then 24 in 2024.

However, three elephants died between June and September this year, reducing the current jumbo population to 21. Notably, eight elephants have died in the last six years with two in 2019-20, one in each of 2020-21, 2022-23, and 2023-24, and three in 2024-25. Death of 24 other wild animals has also been reported while human-wildlife conflicts have led to seven human fatalities. The conflicts also left 24 people injured and 21 cattle dead. This apart, 43 houses have been destroyed in attack by the wild animals. In the past six years, authorities registered 11 poaching cases, leading to the arrest of 23 poachers. Confiscated items include ivory, animal carcasses, horns, meat, and animal hides. The Forest department has relocated 170 families from villages like Pitanau, Daliki, Ratnamara, and Sajanapal and rehabilitated them at Jhanjhana and Durgapur villages in efforts to reduce human-wildlife conflict.

Local leaders, including former Soso sarpanch Bailochan Nayak and Anandapur Civil Society secretary Bhagaban Mallik, voiced concerns over the protection of elephants and the sanctuary’s future. Noting the apparent lack of protective measures in the sanctuary, they raised doubts over effective utilisation of funds provided by the government for the purpose. Conservation efforts are being criticised for being limited to slogans and paperwork, as habitat destruction continues to escalate. The sanctuary is heading towards extinction day by day. Wild animals are straying into human settlements due to perceived threat as well as lack of food and water in the sanctuary. Poor fencing, lack of water sources, and encroaching human settlements are cited as ongoing challenges. Local leaders alleged mismanagement of funds and expressed skepticism about the role of Anandapur DFO and the Forest Department in protecting the sanctuary. As the elephant population steadily declines, they fear the species may face extinction in the years to come. They claimed that the truth will be out if a special audit is conducted on the funds allocated to the Forest department for the protection of elephants and the sanctuary. Anandapur DFO Abhaya Dalei said comprehensive safety measures have been implemented, including installation of CCTV cameras and deployment of a dedicated squad in the sanctuary.