Bhubaneswar: BJP president Nitin Nabin arrived Sunday for a visit to Odisha, during which he will meet ministers and the party’s office bearersMay 18. This is his first visit to the BJP-ruled state after becoming the party’s national president.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the party’s state president Manmohan Samal, several ministers and other leaders welcomed him at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

In a statement, the Odisha BJP said that Nabin will hold a series of high-level organisational meetings, intensive training programs, and strategic dialogues with senior party leaders and office-bearers across Bhubaneswar and Puri Monday.

This visit is set to fortify the party’s organisational bedrock in the state, infuse a new energy into the grassroots workers and chart a transformative new course for the party’s future endeavours, including reviewing ongoing activities in the state, the statement said.

The BJP president will begin his engagements with a meeting of the State Core Committee at 830 am Monday. He will ceremoniously launch the BJP’s Bhubaneshwar District training camp two hours later.

At 115 pm, Nabin is scheduled to visit Puri and seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath. He will partake of the sacred ‘Mahaprasad’ at the residence of Puri Lok Sabha MP and BJP’s national spokesperson, Sambit Patra.

Upon returning to Bhubaneswar, Nabin will meet state office bearers and frontal unit presidents at 4 pm. Two hours later, he will chair a meeting with members of the Council of Ministers of Odisha.

He is scheduled to return to Delhi Monday evening, party sources said.