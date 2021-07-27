Paralakhemundi: Director, Soil Conservation and Watershed Development department, Hemant Kumar Panda was in Gajapati district on a two-day visit from July 24. He was here to review the progress of various projects taken up under different schemes by the Project Director, Watersheds.

Panda visited the farm pond of Sarathi Sabar, a beneficiary in Kinoda village of Rayagada block, July 24. After going around the pond and witnessing the integrated farming approach such as pisciculture, horticulture, bund plantation of pineapple, banana, papaya, drumstick, coconut and lemon, he was all praise for Sabar. Before leaving, he advised Sabar to continue the integrated farming approach because it would ensure earnings throughout the year. He also praised Dharitri WSHG for their active supervision of the work.

Next, Panda along with staff of the Project Director, Watersheds, visited projects like Loose Boulder Check Dam (LBCD), Trench-cum-Bund and Staggered Trench that are taken under MGNREGS; Community Tank and Check Dam under RKVY scheme and interacted with the beneficiaries. In the afternoon, he held a discussion with the district level officers of Watershed, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fishery, Animal Husbandry and Mission Shakti departments and appreciated their works.

On the second day, he along with former Additional Secretary, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department, Dukhishyam Paika visited Padmapur village in Gosani block. There, they reviewed the progress of the construction of a farm pond with a check dam. This dual structure is being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 15lakh. After visiting some projects like Akili farm in Chandiput village under Mohana block, he directed the staff to submit an action plan for the betterment of farms and how more revenue can be generated in the coming years.

PNN