Salman Khan has a huge fanbase, both in India and overseas. The actor recently took to Twitter to thank a disabled fan from Iran who drew his sketch with his feet.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for Dabaang 3. The actor is losing weight to shoot for the flashback sequences in the film, where he will play a younger Chulbul Pandey.

Dabangg 3 reunites Sonakshi Sinha with Salman, and southern star Sudeep plays the villain. The film is being directed by Prabhudheva.

Arbaaz, who is starring the film and is also producing it, recently revealed that the shooting of the film is 60 per cent complete.