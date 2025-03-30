Keonjhar: Residents have expressed dissatisfaction over the poor quality of construction on the Haldiatangiri-Kholapa road near Keonjhar, accusing the district administration of negligence.

The road, a key connectivity project in Sadar block, is being built under the Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana by the Rural Development Department. According to sources, the construction is estimated to cost more than Rs 3 crore.

While a contractor was initially awarded the project through a tender, he failed to carry out the work. Instead of taking legal action, the department allegedly handed the project over to another contractor with just a notice and an undertaking. Local residents questioned the department’s accountability, questioning the absence of action against the original contractor.

They argued that both the government and the public suffered due to the negligence, with the roadwork eventually transferred to another contractor without transparency. Complaints have been lodged with the Rural Development Department, citing substandard materials and improper construction methods.

Locals reported the use of low-grade murrum and soil with inadequate rolling. Additionally, culverts and road sections are being built without diversions, causing inconvenience. During the rainy season, the roads become muddy and hazardous.

Villagers further alleged that concrete work was being done without the proper ratio of chips, cement, and sand. They also claimed that inferior quality iron bars were used, compromising the structural integrity. In the dry season, the absence of water sprinkling worsened air pollution as dust spread from the construction site.

Concerns have been raised about the durability of concrete since no water curing is being done. The lack of regular monitoring is attributed to a junior engineer who is tasked with overseeing multiple projects, with senior officers reportedly not inspecting the site. Senior lawyer Jyotiratna Mahanta criticised the delay in the project’s completion.

Although work has now resumed, the absence of the departmental engineer has affected its quality. Residents also expressed frustration over the absence of an information board at the construction site, leaving them unaware of key project details.

Junior Engineer Smruti Ranjan Behera stated that after receiving complaints, he visited the site and reprimanded the contractor. He confirmed that a notice had been issued to the previous contractor, and the project was now in the hands of a new contractor.

