Mumbai: The gorgeous Disha Patani like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, is a fitness freak girl and often shares videos and photos of her workout sessions. Recently, she shared a video on social media, in which she is seen performing backflip seamlessly.

It seems like Disha is a huge fan of the K-pop group BTS. With the group releasing their new song titled Butter, she also shared a video in which she was seen performing a backflip while the track played in the background.

In the video, Disha attempted the stunt and landed safely on her feet. However, she wished it was smoother, like butter.

“Wish this would feel more like butter,” she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

Her rumoured boyfriend, actor Tiger Shroff, took to the comments section and praised her. He wrote, “Clean” adding clapping, fire and heart-eyed emojis. Similarly, commenting on the video, Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff also praised her.

On the work front, Disha was recently seen in Radhe with superstar Salman Khan. Disha has done 6 Hindi films so far, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Baaghi 2 (2018), Bharat (2019), Malang (2020), Baaghi 3 (2020) and Radhe (2021).