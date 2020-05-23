Mumbai: One of the hottest divas of the Hindi film industry, Disha Patani is no doubt a social media queen who often shares sizzling pictures to treat her fans.

Continuing the trend, Disha recently shared her photo wearing a swimsuit at a beach. The picture was liked by 2,040,352 users so far and has now gone viral.

Take a look:

In the photo, Disha, dressed in a printed swimsuit, can be seen soaking up the sun as the waves crash on the sand and Disha’s messy and wavy beach hair in the photo make temperatures soar.

Disha began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer (2015), opposite Varun Tej. Soon she made her Hindi cinema debut in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016).

On the professional front, Disha was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The film also featured veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu playing pivotal parts. Aditya and Disha’s fresh on-screen jodi got a thumbs up from the audiences.

The actress will be seen in Radhe: India’s Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan and it is directed by choreographer turned director Prabhudeva.