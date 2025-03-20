Mumbai: Amid the raging controversy over the death of Disha Salian, Shiv Sena-UBT leader and former Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray said Thursday that there has been a continuous attempt to defame him for the last five years.

He claimed that it was intentionally raked up to divert the attention of the people from critical issues and especially after the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said that Aurangzeb’s tomb is a not a relevant matter.

He was reacting after Disha Salian’s father, Wednesday, filed a petition seeking a CBI probe, saying that his daughter was raped and murdered. He has named Aaditya Thackeray in his petition.

“There has been a continuous attempt to defame it for five years. The important thing is that I have told you repeatedly, you must have seen my tweet. We (Opposition) came together and exposed this government. Not only us, but the RSS has also exposed it. Yesterday, people in the RSS also said that raking up the Aurangzeb issue is wrong. So how will the BJP Ministers ask for action against them?” Aaditya Thackeray asked.

“Where is Maharashtra being taken in terms of crimes? Women atrocities, farmer suicides, farmers distress, the situation of Maharashtra is getting worse,” he said.

Aaditya Thackeray accused the MahaYuti alliance of not including a single issue from their 10-point manifesto in the state Budget.

“We have exposed the government on this and also on the Aurangzeb issue. A Minister had to resign (Dhananjay Munde resigned in connection with the Beed Sarpanch murder),” he said.

Earlier, the Disha Salian death issue was raised by the MahaYuti legislators in the Assembly demanding Aaditya Thackeray be arrested and questioned especially after Disha Salian’s father named him in his petition seeking a CBI probe.

BJP legislator Amit Shah raised the issue and he was joined by Shiva Sena legislator Arjun Khotkar, BJP Minister Nitesh Rane and Shiv Sena Minister Shabhuraj Desai.

BJP MLA Ameet Satam said that Disha Salian had died under suspicious circumstances.

“The police initially concluded it as a suicide, and no further action was taken in the matter. The government then constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in December 2022 to probe the case. There is an atmosphere of confusion and suspicion surrounding the issue, not just at the national level but globally as well. Was there a party held before her death? Who all participated in the party? What was the cause of her death, or was it a murder? Multiple theories are emerging through the media, social media, and people regarding the cause of her death. Despite two years, the SIT has not concluded anything on the matter,” MLA Satam added.

Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, told the Assembly that the SIT’s probe into the Disha Salian death case was still ongoing and its report had not yet been submitted.

Union Minister Kadam said that the SIT probe would be fast-tracked and that no one would be spared.

“It is a fact that the SIT report hasn’t been submitted so far. This is true but the investigation is still on. It will be fast-tracked and its pace will increase. It was said at the time that it was a suicide. Now the father of the victim has moved the court. The state government is also a party to the case. So we will go as per the directions of the court. The law is the same for all, no one will be spared,” the Union Minister added.

Amid the ruckus, the Treasury bench members entered the well of the House demanding the arrest of Aaditya Thackeray and his questioning in connection with the Disha Salian death case. Thereafter, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar adjourned the House for 10 minutes.

IANS