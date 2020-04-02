Ganjam: In light of coronavirus outbreak, Ganjam district administration has started a disinfection drive to sanitise offices and streets at various places.

Several employees of the district fire services department could be seen spraying a disinfectant solution to sanitise the areas.

“The sanitising liquid being used is a solution of 1% Sodium Hypochlorite which through its soap-like action dissolves the lipid (fatty) outer layer of Sars-Cov-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and kills it, but has no adverse effect on humans,” said a senior official of district administration.

Sources said Grasim company of Berhampur has been providing the disinfectant to the district administration. It has committed to provide the necessary chemicals in future as well.

“It is effective on the virus, but too weak to damage the human skin, eyes or the respiratory system in any way. It is being used worldwide right now,” said deputy general manager of Grasim Rabindra Kumar Mohanty speaking about the sanitiser spray.

PNN