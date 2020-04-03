New Delhi: Disney Friday launched its streaming service Disney Plus (Disney+) in India via Hotstar, a popular on-demand video platform, at a starting price of Rs 399 a year.

The subscribers of the revamped streaming service, now called Disney+ Hotstar, will get access to Disney Originals in English as well as several local languages, live sporting events, dozens of TV channels and more, reports said.

People can explore the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, they can watch the best of superheroes movies like The Avengers, Iron Man, Thor Ragnarok or latest movies including The Lion King, Frozen II, Aladdin and Toy Story 4. Families can spend quality time together with characters like Mickey Mouse, Gajju Bhai, Doraemon and Shin-chan.

Starting today, people can pick from three distinct offering- Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Disney+ Hotstar Premium and an ad-supported basic tier.

The subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar Premium will receive all the benefits of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and 29 Disney+ Originals, including The Mandalorian from Jon Favreau; High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, live-action version of Lady and the Tramp as well as the latest American shows from studios like HBO, Fox, Showtime. It will come at the price of Rs 1499 for a year.

There will be language-based subscription meaning that Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscribers can enjoy content in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

All existing subscribers will be automatically upgraded to their respective new subscription plan and will be charged the new rates upon renewal.