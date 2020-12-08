Kalinganagar: A couple displaced for establishment of an industrial firm here in Jajpur district has written to the district Collector praying for euthanasia, a report said.

The couple identified as Meena and Sambhunath Mohanta, 45, are residents of Kalamatia village under Sarangpur panchayat of Sukinda block. After reports surfaced, the development has evoked sharp reactions from various quarters.

The couple alleged that they were not provided with any financial assistance or rehabilitated after being displaced for the establishment of the industrial firm. In the absence of any financial assistance they are now finding it hard to run their household and passing their time in distress and drudgery.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further worsened the situation as a result of which they are finding it hard to arrange two square meals a day. This has prompted us to take the path of euthanasia for which we have written to the Collector seeking his approval, the couple said.

They have sent their application to the district Collector through post, December 4 and also submitted its copies to the additional district magistrate (ADM), Kalinganagar.

Reports said that the concerned firm displaced the couple from their homeland for establishment of its plant in 2010. Sambhunath’s name was in the survey list but he however was not paid any compensation. Moreover, he was neither rehabilitated nor resettled while his name was not there in the list of displaced persons prepared by the company.

He repeatedly wrote to the Collector, Chief Minister and members of Standing Committee of the state Assembly praying for relief but in vain.

PNN