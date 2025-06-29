Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths Saturday conducted simultaneous raids at seven locations related to Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Susil Kumar Panda of Ganjam, following allegations of possession of Disproportionate Assets (DA).

Vigilance sources said the raids were carried out by a team, led by six deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), seven inspectors, and other supporting staff, on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Berhampur.

The searches were conducted at seven places spread across Ganjam and Puri districts. During the search operation, the Vigilance team claimed to have unearthed several assets in the name of Panda and his family members.

The assets include a three-storey building at Ram Hari Nagar in Berhampur, a 2-BHK flat at Mukteshwar Apartment in Ankuli area of Berhampur, a 1-BHK flat at Puri, six high-value plots located in Bhubaneswar, Khurda, and Berhampur and Rs 2,05,000 in cash.

Vigilance sources said that measurement, valuation, and assessment of the buildings, flats, and plots were being carried out.

“Bank accounts, deposits, and other financial investments are under verification. One bank locker at the Central Cooperative Bank in Berhampur, held jointly by Panda and his spouse, is yet to be opened,” they said.

PNN