Purushottampur: Purushottampur NAC’s streetlight expansion project has run into controversy after 10 poles supplied under a government-funded illumination scheme were allegedly withheld by a local resident over an unresolved payment dispute with a private contractor.

Sources said 263 streetlight poles were supplied to the NAC under the Greenfield scheme to improve lighting infrastructure across the town.

While 253 poles have reportedly been installed, work on the remaining 10 has remained stalled.

The resident, identified as Pratap Chandra Panda, claimed a private agency engaged in the project had assured him work related to the installation and maintenance of streetlights in several urban local bodies (ULBs) in Ganjam district.

Acting on the assurance, he said he spent about Rs 80,000 on electrical equipment and supplies. However, Panda alleged that the agency neither engaged him for the work nor reimbursed his expenses.

He claimed to have retained 10 streetlight poles until the dues were cleared and warned that he would sell them to recover his losses if payment was not made.

Purushottampur NAC Chairperson Krushna Chandra Panda said he was unaware of the matter.

Executive Officer Sangeeta Sethi said an inquiry would be conducted and appropriate action taken if any irregularities were found.